The Bostwick City Council Monday voted unanimously to agree to amend the Morgan County Service Delivery Agreement that will pave the way for the city of Madison to complete a $750,000 grant application for the Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County.
The grant, according to Boys & Girls Club Board Member Mike Conrads, would be enhanced by a $100,000 commitment by the club for a total of $850,000 for club improvements.
Monday’s vote was the last incorporated city to vote on changing the amendment. Bostwick City Council member Angie Howard whole-heartedly endorsed the request.
“I teach,” said the Morgan County Middle School instructor, “and I can highly attest to the Boys & Girls Club. It’s highly effective.”
Monday’s vote was the last piece of the puzzle needed for the city of Madison to complete the grant application by the April 1 deadline. The Community Development Block Grant is administered by the Department of Community Affairs.
Two weeks ago at the Rutledge City Council meeting, Conrads told the council that the grant would allow the club to expand and renovate three structures at the historic former Morgan County Middle School site.
“We’ve got an opportunity to enhance what we’re doing now,” Conrads told the council.
