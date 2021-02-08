Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
On Feb. 4, a dispute complaint was filed at a Godfrey Road residence. According to reports, a man came to the sheriff’s office and alleged that while he was working at a dairy, a co-worker punched him in the face and cut him with a knife on the chin. The man said the incident occurred at 7 a.m. when the co-worker pushed a cattle gate into his back and then attacked him. The man said he then went to the hospital. A deputy spoke with the co-worker who said he had pushed the gate into the man, causing him to drop a clip board. The man then called him a disparaging racial term and the man said he then jumped the gate and punched the man. The co-worker alleged the complainant then jabbed his stomach with a set of shears so he then cut him with the knife. Neither man wanted to press charges.
On Feb. 4, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Pine Tree Circle residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that someone had taken prescription Humira Injections that had been delivered to her residence. The complainant’s daughter told the complainant that she had seen a UPS deliver man hand a black male with a red hat a package and she suspects this man had taken her package.
On Feb. 4, a fraud complaint was filed at a Heidi Trail, Buckhead, residence. According to reports, a woman said after she was trying to get a replacement Social Security card for herself and her brother, she went to www.recors-assistance.com and paid $97 for a packet to complete an application for herself and $37 for her brother. The woman said it was only a few days later that she realized the company had nothing to do with the Social Security Administration.
On Feb. 4, an identity theft complaint was filed at an East Main Street, Rutledge, residence. According to reports, a woman said she received a W-2 tax form from the Georgia Department of Labor stating she had received $12,545 in unemployment during 2020. The woman said she was not unemployed last year and did not receive the benefits.
On Feb. 7, Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 48, Rutledge, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects. According to reports, a deputy said after he had assisted a Madison Police Department officer regarding a man performing a sexual act in the open in the parking lot of the Waffle House, he researched a previous arrest against Nicholson regarding the same allegation at a Interstate 20 rest area on Jan. 5. The deputy then drove to the Interstate 20 westbound rest area at approximately 2 a.m. and located Nicholson in a silver Mustang at the rest area. The deputy reported when he walked up to the vehicle, he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Nicholson was arrested in relation to the city of Madison charges and detained. The deputy performed a search on the vehicle and allegedly found a bag with three compartments that contained Zig Zag rolling papers, possible THC extract, a glass pipe, a bag with suspected marijuana, and a bag with suspected methamphetamine. Nicholson was transported to the Morgan County Detention Center.
On Feb. 8, Henry Lee Holsey, 55, Milledgeville, was arrested and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended, driving on the wrong side of the road and expired or no license plate. According to reports, a deputy was called to Interstate 20 regarding a person driving eastbound in the westbound lane. The deputy located a vehicle driving straight at him. The vehicle was followed by an ambulance with activated emergency lights. The vehicle was stopped in the median facing the wrong way. Holsey allegedly told the deputy he knew he was driving the wrong way but could not find a place to turn around. He also allegedly told the deputy he had consumed approximately ten 24-ounce beers. The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m.
On Feb.6, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Prospect Road residence. According to reports, a woman, who said she is a paraplegic, was missing a bottle of Oxycodone that had been prescribed to her for pain. The woman said at the time she had been “hanging out” with a 24-year-old man and suspects the man had taken her pills. The woman said the man denied taking the pills. The complainant then told the man she was going to file a police report and, she said, the man allegedly offered her $1,000 to not file the report. However, the man never produced the pills nor the money. The woman said she told the man she needed the pills more than the money for her pain.
Madison Police Department
On Feb. 6, Fraquan T.M. Moore, 24, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. According to reports, an officer was called to a Morgan Circle residence after a relative alleged that Moore was acting disruptive and combative since coming home from a party the previous night. The relative alleged that Moore was “high on something” and she refused to give him her car keys. An officer spoke to Moore but reported that he was difficult to understand because of slurred words. An hour later, the officer was called back to the residence after Moore allegedly kicked the front door. The relative said she had locked Moore out because he had continued to ask her for her car keys. Moore was then arrested.
On Feb. 7, Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 48, Rutledge, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. According to reports, an officer was called to the Waffle House, Eatonton Road, after a woman alleged that she had observed Nicholson performing a sexual act while sitting in a silver Mustang in the parking lot at 1:30 a.m. Reports state that Nichols had left but a Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy told the officer he had dealt with Nicholson regarding a similar incident at the west bound rest area. The deputy was able to show the witness a photo of Nicholson and the witness agreed that the photo matched the man in the Mustang. The deputy relocated to the west bound rest area and located Nicholson at the rest area in a silver Mustang where he was arrested on unrelated charges. A city officer issued Nicholson the disorderly conduct citation at the Morgan County Detention Center and Nicholson was trespassed from the Waffle House.
On Feb. 5, a simple assault complaint was filed at a Morgan Circle residence. According to reports, officers responded to a report of gunshots and when they arrived, they spoke to two women who alleged that two other women came to their residence around 9 p.m. with the intent of fighting. The complainants said the two women entered the residence and began to fight. The fight spilled out onto the street at which point one of the complainant’s son allegedly pulled a pistol and fired several shots. The son told an officer that while the two women were attacked on the street, he feared for their safety and he went to his mother’s vehicle, grabbed the pistol and fired the shots into the air. After the shots were fired, he said, the fight broke up.The Taurus 9mm handgun used to fire the shots was confiscated. Reports state that 11 shell casings were found on the street near the residence.
On Feb. 3, a warrant for simple battery and cruelty to children was issued against Michael Craig Densmore, 36, Madison. According to reports, a man at a Micha Way residence alleged that Densmore at 12:52 p.m. punched him in the face while Densmore was moving into a Micha Way apartment. The complainant alleged that while he was standing outside his unit, Densmore got out of his vehicle, ran up to the man and accused him of knocking over his cat’s food bowl. The complainant said Densmore then punched him and ran away before getting into a silver car and speeding away. The man said he opted not to fight Densmore, in part, because his wife and children were present. A second witness told an officer that she saw Densmore argue with the complainant before punching him in the face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.