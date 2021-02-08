Blood donations are always a vital contribution to America’s healthcare resources, but especially during an ongoing pandemic. Donor blood with COVID-19 antibodies is in high demand to be used in the treatment of those suffering from the coronavirus.
In partnership with the American Red Cross, Union Springs Baptist Church is hosting a blood drive at the old Morgan County Middle School Cafeteria on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The blood drive is part of the American Red Cross’s campaign to “band together and help save lives.”
All donor blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The results will be scanned through an app where donors can view the results online within seven to 14 days. All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org, search USBC or call 1-800-Red-Cross. Walk-in donors will be accepted as time permits. A photo ID is required. All donors are reminded to eat and drink plenty before and after giving blood.
The old Morgan County Middle School is located at 920 Pearl Street in Madison.
