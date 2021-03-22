Last Saturday, the MCHS Bass Fishing team hit the waters of Lake Oconee for the third GHSA State Qualifier. It was a great day for the Dogs with three teams finishing in the top 20 and one of those three qualifying for the state tournament later this spring.
Will Thomas and Landon Huff landed five bass on the afternoon for a total weight of 12 pounds 6 ounces. This was good enough for a fourth place finish and to qualify for the state tournament on Lake Lanier on May 8.
The team of Jordan Rhoades and Braydon Rhoades caught their limit of five fish as well for a 9 pounds 3 ounces total weight and a 16th place finish. Barrett Adams and Colby Brown finished the day with 8 pounds 4 ounces on five fish for an 18th place finish.
The team is back on Lake Oconee this Saturday for a Georgia Bass Nation fishing event where Huff and Thomas look to close the gap on the Angler of the Year contest where they currently sit in seventh place.
