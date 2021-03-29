For the second Saturday in a row, the Morgan County Bass Fishing team competed at its home lake, Lake Oconee. This week the Georgia Bass Nation event was the focus of the team as it took on over 110 teams from around the state.
Landon Huff and Will Thomas continued to move up the Angler of the Year rankings when they finished in seventh, catching the limit of five fish for a total weight of 13.13 pounds. Currently, the team is in fourth place.
Jordan and Braydon Rhoades brought back three fish for 7.75 pounds and a 28th place finish. Finishing in 36th place, Barrett Adams and Colby Brown’s four fish (6.98 pounds) helped them join the Rhoades team in qualifying for the state championship.
Finally Caden Nation and Walker Stephens bagged two fish for 4.69 pounds for 54th place.
The next Georgia Bass National High School event is April 24 at Tugaloo State Park on Lake Hartwell.
