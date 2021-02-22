Now that the dust is settling down on the election some things are becoming clear. We are rapidly getting back to the “Good Old Days” Attorney Carter has been longing for. President Trump’s border wall is stopped, and billions of dollars gone to waste, and jobs lost. The Pipeline has been stopped and 11,000 jobs already lost, not counting the thousands of jobs and businesses that will be lost that were supporting them. Notice the gas prices already climbed 25 percent and are projected to reach 50 percent by spring so more expensive or less traveling, and fewer jobs for the already hard hit travel industry. And the immigrants, over 11,000 are already crossing the border for us to support so taxes and crime will go up. A caravan formed up the day Biden took office, but the word went out it was too soon, but it will come with open borders.
And then there is the $15 minimum wage which is scheduled to shut down the economic heart of our country, the small businesses, with 1.4 to 2.7 million jobs projected to be lost. It also hurts our young people trying to enter the job market for the first time. The $15 minimum wage will make robots and kiosks affordable with permanent loss of jobs for the ones who do not have education and modern technical skills.
And Biden is going after everyone’s guns, so we lose our 2nd amendment rights. He is going after the Green Plan which will cause a big increase of our tax dollars spent on things that will drive up your living costs and lose jobs. But best of all he is encouraging Iran who is dedicated to building the nuclear bomb so they can put us out of our misery. I am sorry I cannot remember all the “good old times” Biden is getting us back to, but I give credit to Attorney Carter for helping us get there. He did a good job.
L.O. Cox,
Greshamville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.