The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center presents a 2021 Madison Chamber Music Festival performance by Balsam Range, an award-winning bluegrass band on May 1. The outdoor event will be held at the Madison Municipal Airport and will also feature local BBQ from the Crowe’s BBQ food truck, along with beer and wine.
The five original members of Balsam Range are all acoustic musicians and singers from western North Carolina. They thoughtfully and respectfully adopted the name of a majestic range of mountains that surround part of their home county of Haywood, N.C., where the Great Smoky Mountains meet the Blue Ridge, the Great Balsam Range.
The group’s ascent to the top of the Bluegrass world has left a well-marked trail of success since the band’s inception in 2007. One of the genre’s most award-winning artists in recent years, they have garnered 13 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards on the heels of 8 critically acclaimed albums. Balsam Range has headlined major festivals from coast to coast and appeared multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry.
Door will open at 6 p.m. on May 1 at the Madison Municipal Airport. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The outdoor event will offer ample seating, plenty of room to socially distance, and maybe even an airplane or two. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at MMCC-ARTS.ORG, or by calling the Center at 706.342.4743. Tickets are $45 per person. BBQ, beer, and wine are not included in the ticket price.
