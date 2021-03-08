Dr. Martin L. King said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."
Our community is known for welcoming newcomers with open arms. We readily offer help to those who need it. We are a christian community. Right?
So why is there objection to the hospital being sold to those who will make it a very nice rehab center for drug addicts. Remember, there except for the grace of God go us or someone in our family or a friend.
These addicts will be coming to the rehab center to get off the drugs. They will not be robbing us or attacking us in anyway to get drugs. These people need our help. How can we possibly withhold that help and still call ourselves christians?
There has already been a drug rehab program at our hospital about 20 or 30 years ago. Of the 25 beds in our hospital about 20 were occupied by drug addicts and 4 or 5 occupied by medical or surgical patients. No community problems or objections occurred then.
Coding was not an issue. Why is it an issue now?
Are we going to turn our backs to these addicts seeking help to get off the drugs they are addicted to?
If you are against the addicts seeking help here, aren't you throwing stones at them? Let she/he who is without sin throw the first stone. This is a chance for us to be God's feet and hands on earth. Are you going to say no to being God's hands and feet on earth? I hope not.
We ought to be doing all in our power to have the correct coding to have the nice rehab center here to give the help needed to the addicts requesting it.
Let's do what we do best and welcome all these people seeking our help. Remember the precedence has already been set. No coding conflict then. Why now? Plus, it is simple to make the coding appropriate to have the nice rehab center here at the old hospital.
These addicts seeking help in our community matter. The selling of our old hospital to provide a rehab place for these addicts matters. It is like making beds for a heart or diabetic patient. They just have different diagnoses. The selling of our old hospital to care for these patients with the diagnosis of drug addition matters.
I cannot remain silent about these things that matter.
