Andrea Gable has been named executive editor of the Morgan County Citizen, Madison’s award-winning weekly newspaper, recently purchased by Times-Journal Inc.
Gable takes the reins from editor and publisher, Patrick Yost, who founded the Morgan County Citizen in 1997, along with the region’s flagship magazine, Lake Oconee Living. She has served as editor of Lake Oconee Living since 2011, devoting a decade to covering stories throughout the lake area for the magazine.
“I have some big shoes to fill,” said Gable. “Patrick has been a fair-minded and steadfast steward of the paper for many years and I plan to follow his lead. I’m honored to have this opportunity to curate the stories of our community.”
Gable will continue her role as magazine editor and will oversee the editorial content for both the magazine and newspaper.
"Morgan County will be blessed to have someone like Andrea editing our paper," said Patrick Yost, "She has certainly earned her chance to shape this newspaper and continue her award-winning work with the magazine. I'm excited to see what she makes of the opportunity."
Gable holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication with a concentration in Journalism from Berry College in Rome, Ga. She began her writing career as a college intern at the Rome-News Tribune and has since spent nearly two decades in the newspaper and magazine industry in the immediate area.
Like the Rome-News Tribune, the Morgan County Citizen is now owned by Times-Journal Inc., a Marietta-based publisher of daily and weekly newspapers and magazines, and operator of news websites in central and north Georgia, including the Marietta Daily Journal, the Rome News-Tribune, Cherokee Tribune/Ledger news and two dozen more weeklies.
“We couldn’t have joined a better family of newspapers and magazines,” said Gable. “They are committed to serving the citizens of Morgan County and to maintaining the quality of our products.”
In the past 20 years the Citizen has been named the best weekly in the state of Georgia 10 times and has consistently garnered countless awards through the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
“The Times Journal team brings a bevy of experience and resources to our table and I’m excited to see the Citizen continue to grow into the digital world and adapt to meet the needs of our readers and advertisers,” said Gable.
The Morgan County Citizen publishes each Thursday and is online on a 24/7 basis at morgancountycitizen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.