To the Editor:
America, the Land of Opportunity, where no ambition is out of reach for those willing to make the effort, accept the missteps, and muster the guts needed to achieve. And so, a young man sets forth on his journey to be his best. He will strive to accomplish his dreams and achieve the goal, which only a rare few have the audacity and perseverance to pursue.
Throughout his life he studies hard. He cultivates friends within the realm he wants to enter. He learns to accept defeat, but grounds himself in his belief’s and pushes on. And he moves forward. Slowly the faint steps of progress outweigh the stumbles.
Finally he is ready to take the risk. At first he fails. He tries again. Again he fails, but his work has not been without merit as those around him still see the vast possibilities he presents. He is willing to try once more and accepts their offers to help. Sometimes he hesitates and balks at their requests that is against his own beliefs, to agree to things that cause him pain. Yet he knows that this is the only way and they will support him through it all, for he will be helping them even more.
Still he has worries. He is often tired and his words get jumbled. He fears having to make the “right” decisions when they conflict with own principles. “That’s okay” his friends tell him. “We won’t let you down. We’ll always be there to guide you. Joe, there is nothing to worry about. We’ve got this.”
Judy O’Rourke
Madison
