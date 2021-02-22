Over the last couple of publishing cycles, our local newspapers have reported on a zoning dispute between the City of Madison and the Morgan Medical Center’s Hospital Authority regarding a potential sale of the old hospital property to Flashpoint Recovery, an upscale drug rehabilitation facility.
In a nutshell, the dispute involves a city zoning ordinance and whether or not a drug rehab hospital can operate on that site without a zoning change or conditional use permit. The Authority believes it would be a continuation of service since some drug rehab treatment was previously conducted there. Noting Morgan Memorial Hospital had been operating before zoning of that property had been passed under nonconforming use in that P1 district, the Mayor and City Council believe the matter requires zoning hearings that allow for public comment.
Given as much as I have learned, I tend to agree that enforcement of zoning ordinance takes precedence over the city issuing a certification letter that allows for the property to be used as a drug rehab facility. Historically, adherence to ordinances has contributed to Madison being regarded as exemplary. But with the potential of zoning hearings taking place that include public comment, I hope citizens consider whether using that property for inpatient drug rehabilitation services is consistent with serving the greater good of this community.
Therein is my concern, that this issue, which involves the potential of beneficial investment to the area – new jobs, additional tax revenue, and positive economic impact – might be offset by stereotypical negative reactions that accompany images associated with drug rehabilitation.
I believe if we truly take time to educate ourselves about all the considerations involved with this issue, that Flashpoint is an upscale facility whose clientele receive only inpatient services until treatment is completed as well as recognizing the inherent value of honoring our zoning ordinance process, we can arrive at a win-win decision emblematic of what it means to be “One Morgan."
Peter Wibell,
Rutledge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.