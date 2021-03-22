In a continuation of last week’s column, I’m forging ahead to recognize some of the outstanding athletic and literary achievements from MCHS students down through the years that may not be widely known. We covered 1955-1963 last week so this part of the series will move forward a couple more decades.
I’m going to cover state champions (with a couple of exceptions) in this space but there will be a chart later on to cover some other accomplishments. For the most part this will cover track and field, tennis and literary. Baseball, basketball and some of the more recent additions to the Morgan County sports scene such as volleyball, soccer and cheerleading will be covered further down the line in this series.
So here are the champs of Morgan County High School sports.
In 1964 Jimmy Neal became the only 100 yard dash state champion in Morgan County’s history with a time of 10.4 seconds. He also came in third in the 220 yard dash in the same meet. Ironically Neal was a manager for the football team, a team who in the past had sported such famous speedsters as McWhorter, Saye and Ruark. None of those had won the coveted title of fastest man in Class B but in the spring of 1964 Neal made his mark.
Additionally in the spring of 1964 Virginia Jenkins left her mark in tennis. It was a hard-earned honor. As a freshman in 1961 Jenkins lost in the state semifinals, she lost in the finals in 1962 as a sophomore but then won two titles in a row in 1963 and again in 1964. Her titles were over opponents from Gordon Lee and Metter.
A few years later Morgan County had another state champion. In 1967 Mike Ross claimed the discus throw title of Class B with a toss of 145’ 8”. Another part of that story is that twenty five years later his daughter, Shannon put together a nice career with a second place, two third place and a fourth place finish in the shot put and discus. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
In 1974 Linda Veasley put her stamp on history. Veasley became the first female and the first African-American in school history to score points in the state track meet from Morgan County. Veasley placed third in the discus throw and cemented her legacy in the annals of MCHS athletics. The winning throw in that competition was 94’ 11”.
Three years later (1977) Morgan had another first. Charles Taylor became the first African-American male in school history to become a state champion in track. Taylor won the long jump with a leap of 23’ 1” and Morgan County came in fourth in the state track meet. Taylor was joined by other point scoring teammates that have the distinction of being among the first group of African-Americans males from MCHS to score points at the state track meet. Included in that number were Norris Revere, Greg Porter, Charles Taylor and Stewart Adams (2nd in the 440 relay). Also Harvey Robertson, Ernest Smith, Timmie Lowe and Greg Porter (2nd in the mile relay) and Timmie Lowe 3rd place in the 880 yard run. In a repeat performance Taylor defended his title the next year (1978) by winning the long jump again.
It was six years later (1983) before MCHS had another state champ and this time it was Sylvia Wilson in the discus throw. She earned her way to the top. In 1980 she placed 4th, in 1981 she was 3rd and in her junior year she placed 4th. Wilson finally captured the title in discus with a throw of 116’ 7” to cap off a remarkable senior year. Just a few weeks prior to her victory at the state track meet Wilson, the ultimate post player, had helped Morgan County win the state title in basketball. That team posted a record of 28-1.
During this time span from 1963-1983 there were also a pair of high achievements from MCHS students in the State Literary Meet. Those included state titles for Billy Smith in Boy’s Vocal (1966), Doug Vaughters in Piano (1969).
In future editions we will continue our journey through the history of Morgan County High School’s sports and find out about the outstanding triumphs of our students.
