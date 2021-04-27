The coronavirus’ rate of transmission in Cobb County is still high. Nevertheless, it is “the lowest we have seen in a while,” Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said in a Tuesday newsletter.
There are 212 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county, and only 4.2% of those tested for the virus are actually carrying it, she said, a figure she called “reassuring.”
There was more good news: an expected post-Easter/spring break jump in cases never materialized, Memark said.
Nevertheless, she urged caution. The virus is still circulating widely in the county and more transmissible variants are now dominant, she said.
“It is easy to think this is all over, but India’s humanitarian crisis is an example of what can happen if we stop prevention too soon.”
One in five Cobb County residents have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, and Cobb-Douglas Public Health is allowing walk-ins at its mass vaccination site at Jim Miller Park.
Staff at the park are administering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at the department’s outreach events upon request.
Memark also encouraged people to attend a vaccination event at Truist Park on Saturday, when the Atlanta Braves, Cobb-Douglas Public Health and Northside Hospital will offer free doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone vaccinated at the stadium Saturday will be able to return May 26 for their second dose.
Registration is required. Those who would like to register or learn more can do so at braves.com/vaccine.
The event is open to anyone 16 and older, though people between the ages of 16 and 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Masks and photo IDs will be required. Visitors will be able to park at the Delta Deck, where they will be directed into the stadium.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|04/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|60,173
|+57
|Hospitalizations
|3,107
|+2
|Deaths
|955
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|04/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|876,933
|+841
|Hospitalizations
|61,243
|+117
|Deaths
|17,425
|+5
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
