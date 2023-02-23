Aaron Carman
Family: Wife: Ashley Carman and 2 Sons: Brandon (18yrs) and John Luke (7yrs)
Residence: Mableton - District 4
Occupation: Senior IT Sales Manager (23+ years)
Age: 45
Education: BA - Business Management and Marketing - Wingate University (Wingate, NC) / Campbell HS (Smyrna, GA)
Have you served in elected office before: No
Hometown: Smyrna, GA
Email where voters can reach you:
Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
LaTonia Long
Name:
Family:
Residence:
Occupation:
Age:
Education:
Have you served in elected office before:
Hometown:
Email where voters can reach you:
Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
Michael Murphy
Family: (Did not answer)
Residence: Mableton, GA 30126
Occupation: Business owner, M3 Innovations, LLC
Age: 76 years young
Education: Archbishop Carroll High School, Washington, DC; St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO, B.S. Marketing
Have you served in elected office before: Board of Health, Canton, MA, Governor’s Council Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Hometown: Fayetteville, NC
Email where voters can reach you: info@murphyformayor.com
Why are you running for Mableton mayor?
I am known in our community as the “Community Connector, and I believe that the City of Mableton will need a “City Connector. Due to my skills and experience, I am very qualified to fill that role. Our city is going to need strong, focused leadership to get off to a strong start in providing the promised services while doing so in a fiscally responsible manner.
I believe that my background as a successful small business owner plus as a past employee in Cobb County government as well as my years of corporate and civic involvement in the community that includes being past Chair of the Austell Community Task Force, current President of Sting, Inc, and current Vice Chair of the Family Life Restoration Center have prepared me to work together with my fellow City Council members to take the blank canvas of the city and paint a picture of progress, premier service, growth and prosperity that will foster a successful city of Mableton. I have the time, energy and commitment to serve the City of Mableton. I do not have higher aspirations – this is likely my last job interview, and I do hope to be hired.
Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
I ask that those who are now asking for de-annexation take the time to truly look at what the City of Mableton can offer before rushing to a conclusion. We have a unique opportunity to determine what we feel will best benefit our community in the way of zoning, code enforcement, and recreation policies. I pledge to work with those residents who are considering de-annexation, to have discussions about their concerns about being a part of the City of Mableton, to discuss the benefits that the City of Mableton can bring. I hope that they will give the new city a chance and work with us to provide their input and expertise to help paint the blank canvas that we are starting with rather than rush to conclusions that the City of Mableton will not be of benefit to them and their families.
If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
While I do believe that Cobb County, and specifically the area of the County now included in the City of Mableton has transportation issues that need to be addressed, the Board of Commissioners has yet to make a specific proposal as to what the transit sales tax referendum will be. The possible options that I have heard being considered are very different proposals with a very wide range of impact and possible results. Without a specific ballot proposal, it is impossible for me to say what my stance as Mayor of the City of Mableton. I will need to carefully study the final proposal and what it will do in helping fulfill the current and future transportation needs of our residents of the City of Mableton as well as Cobb County as a whole.
Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
Our current lack of adequate affordable housing for our hard working families in Cobb County, including but not limited to those who serve our community as First Responders, Teachers, and other government employees, is an increasing problem. This includes both those who wish to own a home and those who wish to rent as rents also continue to increase significantly in Cobb County. It is also a very complex problem that defies a simple solution. While having some increased housing density is part of the answer, it is only that – part of the answer. We need to create a landbank of properties in conjunction with the County since it takes the County and a City to put that into action. In addition, we have an opportunity still with the Magnolia Crossings property. I would work to develop a partnership with the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority to ensure that this large property becomes part of the solution.
Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
I have pledged that I will take the Taxpayers Protection Pledge. That is, I would not vote to raise taxes without the consent of the voters. To be clear, this does not mean that I would never propose a tax increase if one were necessitated by circumstances involving the economy, the needs of our residents, unexpected disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances. However, I believe that the Mayor and City Council’s bosses are the voters, and that any such change would necessitate their approval.
Michael Owens
Name:
Family:
Residence:
Occupation:
Age:
Education:
Have you served in elected office before:
Hometown:
Email where voters can reach you:
Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?
Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?
If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?
Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?
Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.