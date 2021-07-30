The Marietta Daily Journal earned 27 awards for its local journalism in the 2020 Georgia Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, including a second place finish in the General Excellence category.
The awards were announced Friday night at the 134th Georgia Press Association convention at Jekyll Island.
The MDJ came up a few points short of winning in General Excellence — a category that recognizes the best newspaper publication in the state. The category was won by the Brunswick News.
Competing in the Large Daily Newspaper category, the MDJ earned nine first place wins including local news coverage, investigative reporting, magazine product for Cobb Life and special sections — the MDJ sports staff’s “Kickoff ‘20” high school football preview.
MDJ sister publications were also well represented, with Times-Journal, Inc. newspapers combining for 46 awards.
“Despite the pandemic and the challenges facing print publications, our publications continued to stay focused on serving our communities,” said Otis Brumby III, owner and publisher. “While we hear from our readers how they appreciate local journalism, it’s also rewarding to be recognized by our peers in the industry and know that our products stack up with the best in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.