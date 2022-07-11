McEachern receiver Savion West will sport a new shade of blue in 2023, announcing his commitment to play for the Georgia State Panthers.
“The culture, the atmosphere and the feel of the team (I like),” West said. “Their bond with the coaches (as well).”
West, who’s listed at 6-foot-1,180-pounds finished last season with 29 receptions for 435 yards, and four touchdowns.
“I’m thankful to play at McEachern,” West said. “Playing at McEachern, many people can’t do that, many people can’t be an athlete. Everybody can’t play football. I’m thankful.”
West’s other offers included the University of Central Florida, Air Force, North Dakota State, Kennesaw State, Florida A&M and UT Martin.
West is certain that he’ll immediately fit in when he heads to play under Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott.
“When I get there, it’s going to feel like I’m part of the family,” West said. “It’s showtime.”
Georgia State has finished with a winning record in four of its five seasons under Elliott. The Panthers have also earned three bowl wins in that time, including a 31-point win over Ball State in the 2021 Camellia Bowl.
Heading into his final season with the Indians, McEachern football coach Franklin Stephens will turn to West to be a key playmaker.
“We expect him to make plays,” Stephens said. “He’s got to be a playmaker. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do, he’s finally getting his chance to be the guy.”
After three years of development with the Indians, McEachern’s coaching staff has taken notice of the work West has put in outside of practice.
“He’s done a good job in the weight room,” Stephens said. “He’s understood the importance of getting in the weight room, working and getting his body a certain way.”
With this season marking Stephens’ fourth season as McEachern’s coach, West and his class will be the first who played all four years under Stephens.
“He’s in that senior class, we’ve been here together all these years,” Stephens said. “He was a freshman when I first came in, so we’ve gotten the opportunity to grow.”
