Marietta and McEachern are thrilled to be practicing on Thanksgiving, but they are also aware they need to play better if they want their playoff run to continue.
Both Region 3AAAAAAA rivals rolled into the state quarterfinals this week, along with Region 6AAAAAA’s Harrison and Allatoona and Mount Paran Christian.
Marietta’s gift for upending defending Class AAAAAA Milton 38-24 on the road in the second round last Friday is returning to Northcutt Stadium for this week’s quarterfinal against Mill Creek.
McEachern, which is undefeated on the season at 12-0, is staying home as well after routing North Forsyth 42-14 at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
The Blue Devils are feeling confident with the way it handled business against Milton, taking an early 21-0 to set the tone. Kimani Vidal scored a combined five touchdowns with three of them coming on the ground. Harrison Bailey also threw the ball well, finishing with 321 yards.
Marietta’s defense held Milton to 151 yards in the first three quarters, carrying a comfortable 28-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.
But losing three onside kicks in the second half with two coming in the final minutes of the game was a concern for the Blue Devils. They contributed to Milton scoring 14 points late.
Other than that, coach Richard Morgan has no other complaints.
“We played well for most of the game,” Morgan said. “Toward the end, we gave up some onside kicks, but we played well and held them most of the game, and we’re excited to come back (home). I don’t remember the last time there was a playoff game after Thanksgiving at Northcutt, but we’re able to get another one at home. The kids are excited and ready to go.”
Based on the score, McEachern looked like it had little difficulty winning, but coach Franklin Stephens has high expectations for his squad.
McEachern managed over 40 points despite having just 218 yards of offense with Jordon Simmons accounting for more than half of them. He rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, his second being on a 52-yard run.
But there were other concerns such as being penalized eight times for 75 yards, giving up a touchdown on an interception return and throwing for just 38 yards.
“We still have those inconsistencies that we shouldn’t be having,” Stephens said. “Offensively, it’s a lack of overall focus. When you get to this round, you can’t have a bad night. We didn’t have a terrible night, we just didn’t have an efficient night that we would have liked to have. We’ll go back, try to address those miscurs. Because next week is a big week.”
