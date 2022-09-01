Game: McEachern (0-2) at Douglas County (2-0) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: McEachern 15, Douglas County 14 (Oct. 12, 2001)
All-time series: McEachern leads 11-5
Prediction: McEachern 28, Douglas County 24
This season hasn’t been easy so far for McEachern.
The Indians opened on the losing end in a tough battle against North Gwinnett as part of the Corky Kell Classic. Then, they followed with a matchup against last year’s Class AAAAAA state runner-up and one of the top teams this season in that classification in Langston Hughes.
McEachern has played well against two highly ranked programs and coach Franklin Stephens says his players and his coaching staff have learned a lot from those matchups.
“We’ve had a lot of positives these past two weeks,” he said. “Especially last week. Our kicking game is a huge weapon for us. Our kicker went 3-for-3 or 4-for-4 on kickoffs into the end zone, which eliminates a potential big special teams play. Jaylon Brown did a great job and continues to show what he’s capable of and our offensive line is growing up and doing a good job. Our guys are built to play against these good teams. We just have to eliminate the mistakes that cost us.”
Friday’s opponent, Douglas County, adds to the tough season-opening slate as the host Tigers are undefeated to start the year and ranked in the top 10 in Class AAAAAA.
“We play a tough schedule. That’s par for the course when you’re playing Class AAAAAAA football,” Stephens said. “We play who we can play and find whoever is available. Douglas County is up next. They’re a strong team in Class AAAAAA. I told the guys good teams find a way to make plays and win ball games. That’s something we’re going to have to do tonight.
“Other people use ‘if’. Good teams say what they did. Give Langston Hughes credit. We had too many mistakes at critical junctions that led to points. We paid a heavy price for it. We have to stop making those mistakes and play solid football as a team.”
McEachern’s strategy starts with slowing down Douglas County’s offense. The Tigers enter tonight’s matchup averaging 50.5 points per game, while allowing 27.5.
They are led by a trio of three-star recruits in wide receiver Hilton Alexander (Wake Forest), defensive end Zachariah Keith (Georgia Tech) and linebacker Shakai Woods.
“Douglas County is a very athletic and well-coached team,” Stephens said. “They have three solid wide receivers that can go, and their quarterback throws a great ball. He keeps plays alive using his feet and is always looking downfield.
“They’re dangerous on special teams, too, so they’re never out of game. They’re defense doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and they play hard and play smart.”
The last time McEachern started 0-3 was in 2003. Stephens and his squad will be working hard tonight to avoid the mark this season.
“We have an opportunity to get ourselves back on track,” he said. “We have to be fundamentally sound to get a win.”
