POWDER SPRINGS — Once Marietta got a little too close for comfort early in the second half, McEachern took matters into his own hands.
What was a tight defensive game between the two rivals quickly transformed into a blowout in a span of 7 minutes in the fourth quarter.
The Indians scored 21 unanswered points after Marietta got within a touchdown on the third quarter’s opening drive, which was more than enough separation to seal a 49-21 victory Friday night at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
“Give our guys some credit,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “Offensively, we finally got some things done that we wanted to get done. We were able to make some big plays, and that was exciting. We needed those big plays.”
When Marietta (1-1) got the ball to start the second half, a 24-yard scamper by Milon Jones on a fake punt kept the drive alive, and the Blue Devils made their way to the end zone on a 1-yard run by Melvin Alexander 4 minutes into the third.
Holding on to a slim 14-7 lead, McEachern’s offense went into overdrive.
On the first play of the subsequent drive, Indians quarterback Bryce Archie hit Sutton Smith on a 65-yard catch-and-run. Smith scored again on a 7-yarder to make it 28-7 with 4:40 left to play, and less than 2 minutes later, Archie hit Johmanuel Arnold for a 51-yard touchdown.
Archie went on to complete all 22 of his pass attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
Marietta stopped the bleeding in the final minute of the third when Jalen Woods and Kamryn Perry connected for a 16-yard touchdown.
Any hopes of a Blue Devil comeback were dashed by McEachern (1-2) three plays later when Archie threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Brown.
Marietta still had life in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. Woods connected to Bobby Butler twice, the first from 20 yards out and the second from 44.
Makari Bodiford, who rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries, scored his third touchdown on a 6-yard run late in the fourth before Cameron James intercepted a Woods pass with 30 seconds remaining.
After a scoreless first quarter, running back Mekhi Crawley entered the game and posted 42 yards on five carries on his first drive before Bodiford put the Indians on the board on a 4-yard run.
Marietta answered with what looked to be a touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff, but it was called for illegal block in the back.
After holding the Blue Devils, the Indians got a short field and took a 14-0 lead on another Bodiford score from 13 yards.
Marietta had just 56 yards in the first half, while being called for 55 yards in penalties.
