All first round matchups are set in the Class A private school football bracket.
And McEachern, which drew the “at large team” in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoff bracket, will rematch against Region 3AAAAAAA rival North Paulding after winning 49-19 over the Wolfpack last week.
North Paulding, which placed fifth in 3AAAAAAA, is the at-large playoff representative after leading all non-playoff teams in the power ratings.
“It’s weird but it is what it is,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “(Monday), we just found out who we are going to play. It was hard to prepare on Saturday and Sunday, but there’s not a lot we can do about that. I think a lot of times that upsets happen in first round when you are worrying about teams ahead instead of focusing at the task at hand.”
North Cobb Christian, 13th in the Class A power ratings, will have to play a first round game this season. But at least it gets to stay home where it will host George Walton.
Whitefield Academy, which ended up 14th, is hosting Brookstone.
Mount Paran Christian will play at Aquinas after finishing at No. 23 in the ratings.
North Cobb Christian has cruised through the first seven games of the regular season, winning six of them, but was humbled in back-to-back weeks in losses to Christian Heritage and Darlington, the top two teams in Region 6A(A).
The Eagles regained momentum with a 52-10 rout over Walker in the region play-in game. A win would put them against Region 6A champion Fellowship Christian.
“We talked to the kids (Monday) that it is special to be in the playoffs at any point and we don’t want to take that for granted,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “Last year, we won a game. This year, we just want to enjoy the experience and go play our best football.”
A Whitefield playoff win against a Brookstone team it has yet to beat after two tries would put the Wolfpack in the second round where it will play at No. 3 Athens Academy.
The Wolfpack have never advanced past the second round in their 19-year history. They won playoff games back-to-tack in 2007 and 2008 and again in 2017.
“I think having a home playoff game has been a goal of ours,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “With 24 teams making the (Class A) playoffs, you kind of assume that everybody that qualifes is a good team because it’s such a small field.”
Mount Paran, which won state in 2014, had a difficult stretch during the regular season when it lost three in a row to Whitefield, Walker and St. Francis. Since then, it has won two straight going into the playoffs with one-sided wins over Pinecrest and Trion.This week’s football schedule
Wheeler at Roswell
Camden County at Marietta
North Cobb at Colquitt County
Hillgrove at Lowndes
Newnan at Walton
North Paulding at McEachern
Gainesville at Allatoona
Sprayberry at Lanier
Winder-Barrow at Harrison
Kell at Columbia
George Walton at North Cobb Christian
Brookstone at Whitefield Academy
Mount Paran Christian at Aquinas
