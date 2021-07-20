MaxPreps is ready for baseball season.
The high school website came out with its ‘Way-too-Early Top 25’ baseball programs going into next season and Walton has made the list.
The Raiders were ranked the 19th best team in the country and coach Shane Amos said the ranking is based on the respect people have for his program.
“I think right now that's just the respect our program has nationwide,” Amos said. “I guess some of those folks who choose those things know some of our players are out there doing some good things and so we're getting some national recognition with that right now and I think that's where this all comes up.”
Walton is one of three teams from Georgia on the list, with Buford at No. 2 and Parkview at No. 12. Buford had an undefeated season going before losing two in a row to Pope in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament. Parkview is a three-time defending Class AAAAAAA state champion, while losing one game in those three playoff runs.
Amos said the talent level in Georgia baseball is at an all-time high right now.
“I think the state’s baseball talent is the best it has ever been. I think top to bottom, we got really good coaches in this state and I think we got really good players in this state,” he said. “I think the state of baseball in Georgia is ranked up there, just like football is considered and what they're in their realm of things, and I think our baseball programs are getting to be about the same.”
Walton made the list largely based on three all-state players who will return in 2022, which are outfielder Nicholas Cubides, first baseman Barrett Eldridge, and one of the top prospects in the country in catcher Jared Jones.
The 6-foot-4 235 pound LSU commit had a .432 batting average, with 35 hits, nine home runs and 30 RBIs. Amos said Jones is the nucleus of the team going into next season.
“Jared means a lot to our program. He's a leader, he loves being around everybody and he loves to compete,” Amos said. “That's what our program is all about. It's about going out there and competing every day and seeing what happens.”
Amos said it needs more from their pitchers if they want to live up to their current title. He said the shortened season in 2020 pushed everyone behind schedule, causing some growing pains in 2021. He said a lot of guys did some growing up on the mound last season and he expects some more consistency from them going into next season.
