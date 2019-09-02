Last week I dropped my youngest son off at college. We left before the sun rose.
With my husband at the wheel I spent much of the trip watching our son sleep in the back seat. Like every parent, I recalled the sweet times. And like every parent, I wondered if I had neglected to share that one pearl of wisdom on which all of his success and happiness might hinge.
I should have written him a long letter, telling him how proud I am and all that I dream for him – a life-altering tome that would have moved him to tears, while setting him on his destined path as leader of the free world (or something similar.) Alas, for a family of writers, we seldom write to each other. We are busy, and if I’m honest, a bit lazy too. We text. We call. Sometimes we email. Perhaps you understand.
In the interest of killing two birds with one stone, I offer this month’s column as a start to the letter I should have written, not just for my child, but maybe yours as well.
There are lots of books out there that offer advice about how to live a successful life. It occurs to me that we have been receiving and doling the exact same advice through the ages. The same values that make us successful preschoolers makes us successful students and business leaders.
Let’s start with Dale Carnegie’s “How to Make Friends and Influence People.”
Targeted at people whose jobs included sales, Carnegie encouraged kindness, optimism, sincerity and empathy. There’s more to it than that, but it remains a brilliant, timeless classic. My step-grandmother thought so highly of it, she gave every one of us grandkids a copy for Christmas nearly 50 years after its 1936 publication.
In the 1980s came Rev. Robert Fulgham’s “All I Really Need To Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” At the heart of it: Share; play fair; clean up after yourself; apologize when you are wrong; be curious and empathetic and live a balanced life. Sound familiar?
Then came Stephen Covey’s “The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People.” And in between there are thousands of books that remind us how to be the best students, or parents, or friends, or caregivers, neighbors, bosses and employees.
The language may be a little bit different, but the meaning is always the same and bears repeating:
♦ Set goals.
♦ Be responsible.
♦ Be active.
♦ Be engaged.
♦ Be interested.
♦ Be social..
♦ Be organized.
♦ Be open to other ways of thinking.
♦ Make connections.
♦ Make time for yourself.
♦ Make time for others.
♦ Accept success humbly.
♦ Accept defeat with grace.
♦ Say please, thank you and I am sorry.
♦ Ask questions.
♦ Don’t whine.
♦ Turn in assignments on time and neat.
♦ Believe in yourself and your talents.
♦ And finally, listen. Listen to your elders. Listen to those who need to be heard.
Listen to the rain tapping on the roof. Listen to your conscious.
You are ready. The future is yours to make of what you will. Go to class. By Mary Smith Judd
