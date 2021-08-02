Carlos Cervantes proved himself to Marietta coach Richard Morgan three years ago when he earned playing time at one of Cobb’s biggest high schools as a freshman.
Since then, the inside linebacker has helped Marietta to three playoff appearances and a state championship.
Cervantes will put the defensive skills he honed as a Blue Devil to use for the Blue Hose in 2022 following his commitment to Presbyterian. Cervantes cited the culture of the football program and small classroom sizes at Presbyterian, which has a student body less than half the size of Marietta’s, as the reasons he chose to commit. He plans on studying either business or a field related to sports, such as sports medicine or analytics, in college.
“I liked the school. It’s smaller, with all the (smaller) classes at a small school, so you’re face-to-face with teachers and the professors, you’re not just a number,” Cervantes said. “When I went down for an unofficial visit up there it was just unbelievable. They welcomed me with open hands. I just liked the atmosphere and what coach (Kevin) Kelley is building over there. I just want to be part of it”
The 5-foot-9, 224-pound linebacker will add some hard hitting and speed to the Presbyterian roster. Cervantes said he does not know if Kelley will keep him at linebacker yet, but his combination of size, strength and athleticism could make him a good fit at multiple positions in college.
“Wherever they put me in, I’m (going to) play,” Cervantes said. “I’m just ready to play football.”
He is working to repeat his high school freshman-year feat by earning a spot on the field in his first season at Presbyterian.
“My freshman year, right after summer practice, I started hitting the weights. I was trying to do every rep of everything, trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. That’s what I’m gonna always do. I’m just gonna try to get on the field, you know, whatever to make me start,” Cervantes said.
Cervantes thanked his coaches, trainers, teammates, God and his family in his commitment post on Twitter.
“My dad got me into football and coached me and trained me through my middle school years and pushes me in the off-season to this day,” Cervantes wrote in his post. “My mom has been 100% supportive since Day 1 and they have taught me the importance of being a true student athlete.”
Cervantes committed the summer before his senior year so that he can focus on accomplishing his goals on the field in his final season. Cervantes was ranked fifth in tackles among Cobb players last season with 89 total takedowns, and he has his eyes set on Marietta’s tackling records with one year left to play.
Tyrell Tomlin’s 360 career tackles record (2010-2013) is likely out of reach of Cervantes, who has 151 career tackles, but Aric Chisum’s 156 tackle single-season record (1990) could be, especially if Marietta can make a deep playoff run.
“I wanted to commit before my senior season because I just wanted to get it over with. I’m not saying that like I’m trying to rush, but I want less worries in my life. I just want to focus on football and my school and stuff,” Cervantes said. “Of course, (we’re) always chasing a ring. I’m just trying to have a great senior season trying to break some records from the past.”
