Eleven former Georgia football players showcased their skills to NFL scouts at the Georgia pro day on Wednesday as they prepare for the NFL draft.
Despite only a maximum of only three representatives from each NFL team are allowed to attend pro days, scouts were still lined up to see the athletes perform in a series of drills.
Between Azeez Ojulari’s impressive performance at Georgia and his exhibit on Wednesday, the linebacker is regarded as a top prospect in the NFL draft and likely to be selected within the first round.
Ojulari put up 28 reps of a 225-pound bench press despite his arm length of 34 3/8 inches, and ran an unofficial average time of 4.62 in the 40-yard dash, according to the SEC Network.
Head coach Kirby Smart said scouts’ first question to him was consistently about Ojulari.
“Every team that I talked to today, it's probably the first question I get is, ‘What do you think Azeez is?’” Smart said. “There’s a lot of questions there that they want to know because they’re talking about investing a lot of money in those high draft picks.”
Ojulari said that he took his nutrition seriously at Excel Training in Pensacola, Florida, and that it paid off. He said he now stands out among other pass rushers in the draft for multiple reasons.
“I feel like I’m the most bendy and versatile,” Ojulari said. “I’ve got an explosive first step and I can also drop in coverage too, so, you're not just getting a pass rusher out of me, you're getting all three downs.”
Former Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland finished with 30 reps on the bench press.
Where he fell short at bench press, he made up for in the 40-yard dash. Cleveland weighed in at 354 pounds at the Senior Bowl in January and still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds, according to the SEC Network.
“I felt good on my performance today. I kind of got a little off rhythm going into it. It hurt me a little bit, but nothing to hold my head or shake my head about,” Cleveland said. “That was kind of where I was expecting to get. I was a little disappointed in myself but I still put up pretty good numbers. Nothing we can do to change that now except keep working in the weight room.”
Many eyes were on Eric Stokes’ 40-yard dash after he ran a 4.24 at the HOA combine earlier this month. He backed up his ability with an unofficial 4.30 average time at pro day, per the SEC Network.
Stokes said that it is “amazing” that people are able to recognize his speed, and Smart had nothing but praise for Stokes in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
“Well, speed, speed and more speed is the first thing [Stokes] can bring [to an NFL team],” Smart said. “He’s a high character man that’s done so much for our program.”
According to the SEC Network, safety Richard LeCounte had an unofficial average time of 4.79 in the 40-yard dash, the second slowest time on the team only ahead of Cleveland. He also jumped 32 inches in the vertical jump.
LeCounte said despite not knowing his numbers, he knows improvement is possible, but he was impressed with himself in drills.
“I definitely could have done better. There's always room for improvement. I think I lit it up in the drills, did what I had to do there,” LeCounte said. “I’m not really worried about it. I’m worried about getting on a squad and playing ball.”
Other players that participated in the pro day were Trey Hill, Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel, Monty Rice, Tre’ McKitty and Mark Webb. Malik Herring did not participate in any drills due to an ongoing recovery from an ACL tear at Senior Bowl practice in January.
With the cancellation of the NFL combine due to ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, pro days hold all the more importance for potential professional players to display their athletic abilities. Cleveland said he felt the pressure today brought, but he was prepared.
“There was a different type of pressure on us today. I don't think it was anything like we’ve really ever experienced, playing on Saturdays or anything like that,” Cleveland said. “There was definitely a different feel out there on the field. It was something that we were all prepared for.”
Smart emphasized the importance of the former Bulldogs to the program and said they have been great to Georgia.
“It meant a lot for me to see the kids, a lot of those guys were a part of our first class, some were our second class, but each one is special to our staff,” Smart said.
