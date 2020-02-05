"As the local police department it is our job to protect and serve everyone within our community equally. We are grateful Marietta city leaders invested in body and dash camera video systems a few years ago in order to ensure transparency in all police interactions with the public. We have nothing to add that the public cannot view for themselves on the video. We are proud of the transparency body cameras have provided.”
Chuck McPhilamy
Public Information Officer
Marietta Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.