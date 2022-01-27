After spending the 2021 season at Miami, Marietta native Jess Simpson will be remaining in the Atlantic Coast Conference for his next position.
Simpson will serve as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Duke under first-year coach Mike Elko, it was announced Wednesday.
The 52-year-old Simpson, a Marietta High School alum, brings more than 25 years of coaching experience, most prominently 12 years as the coach at Buford High School, where he won seven state titles and compiled a record of 164-12 (.932).
Simpson served as Miami's defensive line coach at assistant head coach last season. He was in line to serve as the Hurricanes' acting coach for the Sun Bowl following the firing of Manny Diaz, but Miami was forced to withdraw from the game due to COVID-19 concerns.
Simpson comes to Duke after helping Miami finish with a 7-5 mark, mentoring defensive tackles Leonard Taylor and Jared Harrison-Hunte, as well as defensive ends Deandre Johnson and Zac McCloud. Each recorded at least 7.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, with Taylor leading the team in tackles for loss with 9.5 and McCloud in sacks with 5.5.
Simpson also served in the same role at Miami under then-coach Mark Richt during the 2018 season, when Miami ranked No. 4 in the country in total defense and ranked No. 1 in several categories such as tackles for loss, third down conversion percentage and passing yards allowed.
In between stops at Miami, Simpson spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the defensive line coach under Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons. He also served as a defensive assistant with the Falcons in 2017.
Prior to his collegiate and professional coaching career, Simpson spent a total of 21 years on the coaching staff at Buford, serving as defensive coordinator under Dexter Wood -- Simpson's coach at Marietta -- when the Wolves set the Georgia high school record with a 47-game winning streak from 2001-04.
Simpson also served one year as the head coach at East Paulding High School in 1997, and as an assistant under Wood at Marietta in 1994.
After playing for Marietta, Simpson was a two-year letter-winner (1990-91) at Auburn as a tight end under coach Pat Dye. He helped lead the Tigers to appearances in the 1990 Hall of Fame Bowl and the 1991 Peach Bowl. He was also a member of the team when Auburn claimed the 1989 Southeastern Conference championship.
Following his playing career, Simpson began his coaching tenure as a student assistant for the Tigers, working under Dye and Terry Bowden for the 1992 and '93 seasons.
