In recognition and commending the Rotary Club of Marietta's Centennial Anniversary and 100th Year Diamond Jubilee Gala.
WHEREAS, Rotary Club of Marietta was organized and chartered on October 23, 1919, in Marietta, Georgia, has thrived over the past 100 years with 94 current members, 13 honorary members, and having chartered 12 other Rotary Clubs in the metro Atlanta and Cobb County, and inducted more than 480 Paul Harris Society Fellows.
WHEREAS, one of the Charter Members of the Club was former Marietta Mayor Moultrie Sessions and there are several multi-generational members of the Rotary Club of Marietta including Otis Brumby, III, Guy. H. Northcutt, Morgan Robertson and Morgan McNeel being direct decedents of original Charter Members and Past President Dawn McEachern (2014-2015) being a direct descendent of Charter Member and First President John W. Hancock.
WHEREAS, the Rotary Club of Marietta has been a cornerstone of goodwill and support in our community, including but not limited to: literacy initiative Marietta Reads Program, Marietta College and Career Academy, Marietta Center for Academic Advancement, Marietta National Cemetery, The Zone, Must Ministries, The Extension, SafePath, LiveSafe Resources, Habitat for Humanity, The Center for Family Resources, Reconnecting our Roots Community Garden, The Marietta Museum of Art and History, Anderson Boys and Girls Clubs, Communities in Schools of Marietta, Cobb Performance Learning Center, Salvation Army, WellStar, Chattahoochee Technical College, Kennesaw State University CARES, and many more.
WHEREAS, the Rotary Club of Marietta has dedicated its 100th year service community project literacy by giving each the parents of each child born at WellStar Kennestone Hospital (over 5,500 born annually) a literacy packet including a pamphlet and book on the importance childhood reading;
NOW THEREFORE, I R. Steve Tumlin, Jr., Mayor of the City of Marietta, do hereby proclaim October 23, 1919, as Rotary Club of Marietta Centennial Day, and encourage all citizens to join me in recognizing Rotary Club of Marietta for over 100 years of exemplary "Service Above Self" to improving, connecting and impacting the human condition in our local communities and around the world.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Marietta, Georgia, to be affixed this 23rd day of October 2019.
R. Steve Tumlin Jr., Mayor
