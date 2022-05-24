MARIETTA — As faculty looked on and choir students sang, Marietta High School introduced its new outdoor nature observatory Tuesday morning.
The observatory, located in a wooden area behind the school, includes a walking path, a garden, a pond and bridges that span a creek. Students and staff helped construct the space, performing tasks such as painting rocks and benches.
Valerie Trotter, a science teacher at the school who stewarded the project, spoke with pride about the observatory and the benefits it will provide MHS students.
"Conservation of our natural resources is our responsibility to future generations," Trotter said. "At MHS, we are striving to provide our students with the tools to increase awareness of environmental issues and their impact on the quality of life for humans and all living things."
Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball said the space would fit seamlessly into the school's International Baccalaureate curriculum and various science courses.
"Anytime we get kids outside into nature, it's a lot better than reading from a book," Ball said. "It's applicable to almost every science we have, whether it's chemistry, biology, environmental, physical science, I mean, there's not a part of the science field that could not be studied, used or analyzed."
The school also has a greenhouse set to go up soon, which Ball said will further enhance the school's outdoor spaces.
"We can't really replicate this inside a class, even in the best lab environment. Mother Nature is the best lab environment," Ball said.
Trotter said the observatory will lead some students on a pathway toward a career in science.
"Having students collect live data related to environmental conditions provides them with first-hand experience with the hard skills required to continue down a path towards a successful career in the sciences," Trotter said.
The observatory also features nesting sites for native bats and birds. Such features are intended to help students be more conscious of protecting the environment.
"By learning these skills and collecting data about the environmental condition of their community, students are able to take steps to become stewards of their environment and advocate for action and policy decisions that affect their community," Trotter said.
The observatory is high-tech, with cameras and a weather station that can help students collect data from inside the classroom in the event of bad weather. The weather station collects a wide variety of data, including temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, solar radiation, UV levels, rainfall, heat index, dew point, wind chill, wind direction, wind speed and wind gust.
In a future project, students will research the native birds and bats, and build additional nesting boxes for the winged creatures in the space. Students will then gather data on the boxes and monitor their effectiveness over video stream.
Although the school year is coming to a close, students will be able to fully use the observatory once school starts back up in the fall.
