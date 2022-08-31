The Rome City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Marietta High School Principal Eric Holland as its next superintendent, about six weeks after Holland took the reins at MHS.
Holland has accepted the position, MDJ sister paper the Rome News-Tribune reported.
Holland previously spent five years as principal of Rome High School before coming to Marietta this summer.
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ the Marietta school board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Rivera previously told the MDJ the district had a succession plan in case of Holland’s departure.
“My highest priority is a seamless transition for the students and staff at Marietta High School, and I have a plan in place to make any leadership transition seamless,” Rivera said last week.
Wednesday marked the end of the mandatory 14-day waiting period after Holland was named the sole finalist for the Rome job on Aug. 16, just over a month following his hiring in Marietta.
Holland was among 18 candidates who applied for the Rome superintendent position, including Dawn Williams, Rome’s interim superintendent. Williams, who has helmed the northwest Georgia district since April, has retired, effective Wednesday.
The Marietta Board of Education voted to hire Holland as MHS principal on July 13 at a salary of $195,000. Holland started the following Monday, July 18, just two weeks before students returned from summer break.
Holland replaced Keith Ball, who in June was transferred by the board to a central office position after four years at the helm of MHS.
Holland has 23 years of education experience. He started his career as a teacher in Americus. He later served as an administrator at Turner County High in Ashburn, then at Tift County High School in Tifton, before heading to Rome.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
— The Rome News-Tribune contributed to this report.
