MARIETTA -- Marietta opened up the defense of its Class AAAAAAA state championship in convincing fashion, with a 35-14 victory over county rival Wheeler in the season opener for both teams Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
The game came together earlier this week, after Marietta and Wheeler had both seen their initial season-opening opponents -- Colquitt County and North Atlanta, respectively -- back out due to positive tests for COVID-19.
"We were, first of all, excited and happy to play," Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. "We have a lot of young kids who started their first varsity game (Friday). I thought they did well. We did some really good things. We made some mistakes that we have to clean up, but that comes with every first game."
Marietta (1-0) got on the scoreboard on the third play of its first offensive possession of the game when Tyler Hughes threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Camden Overton to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with 9:33 remaining in the first half.
Marietta scored again on its next possession as Overton took a lateral from Hughes and launched a 39-yard scoring strike to Zori Johnson to make it 14-0 with 4:22 to go in the first quarter.
Marietta struck again on its first series of the second quarter when Hughes connected with Christian Mathis on a 53-yard bomb for a 21-0 advantage at the 10:31 mark.
Wheeler (0-1) finally scored later in the second quarter when Alexander Stack threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Clayshaun Davis with 1:52 remaining in the first half to help the Wildcats cut their deficit to 21-6.
Once again, Marietta began a quarter with a touchdown as Hughes connected with Overton for a score the second time in the game -- this time on an 8-yard toss with 9:06 left in the game -- to boost the Blue Devils' lead to 28-6.
Hughes hit Overton with an 8-yard scoring pass with 3:24 left in the game to make it 35-6 before Wheeler narrowed the gap at the end with a 4-yard touchdown run by Lawrence Rogers and a 2-point conversion run by Taylor Smith with 1:53 to go.
"I appreciate Wheeler playing us on such short notice," Morgan said. "I'm happy with the kids. We're going to fix some things. It's just good to get out there and play and get a win. It's been a long time."
