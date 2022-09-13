The Marietta City Council will consider a request to build a 22,000-square-foot medical office building near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital at its Wednesday meeting.
SK Commercial Realty is requesting the council approve its rezoning request for property at Roselane Street and North Avenue for the purpose of constructing the office building on just over one acre of land. The land’s current zoning is for single-family homes, with no more than two units per acre permitted.
The Marietta Planning Commission recommended denial of the request by a 3-2 vote.
Andy Morris, the councilman who represents the area, said during the council’s work session Monday he had not heard from the three planning commissioners who recommended denial of the application. Nor, Morris said, had he heard from any residents or nearby business owners opposing the request because of traffic concerns.
“It’s better than 270 apartment units they wanted to build a little farther down,” Morris said.
The council at its May meeting unanimously denied SK Commercial Realty’s rezoning request for the proposed apartment complex on about three acres, in addition to a smaller medical office, at Roselane Street and North Avenue after residents opposed to the proposal showed up to the meeting in force.
Councilman Grif Chalfant took issue with Morris saying “better than,” in response to which Morris clarified his statement.
“I’m in favor of it,” Morris said of the revised rezoning request from SK Commercial Realty.
Rob Hosack, who represents SK Commercial Realty, said after the council denied the company’s request in May he wasn’t sure what came next. At the time, SK had the property under contract but had not bought it yet.
“Zoning’s always emotional,” he said. “But I suspect they’ll go back to the drawing board.”
It appeared at Monday’s work session the company had done just that, nixing the proposed apartment complex but expanding the size of the initial medical office.
Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin asked staff if it was “even possible” the land would be used for the single-family homes it is zoned for, to which staff responded they are doubtful people would want to develop the land for that purpose.
Tumlin said “gray-headed people” like him remember what the area used to look like.
“There were a lot of houses there,” Tumlin said. “There wasn’t commercial whatsoever.”
The hearing for the rezoning request will be held at the council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the council chamber at 205 Lawrence Street.
