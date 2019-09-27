The Marietta Confederate Cemetery Foundation will host a day of events in the cemetery beginning at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5.
“This is the Marietta Confederate Cemetery Foundation, Inc.’s major event for the year and their largest money maker. The profit goes toward maintaining and beautifying the cemetery,” said Betty Hunter, foundation president.
The highlight of the day will be a moonlight tour of the cemetery beginning at dusk with individuals in period dress depicting local citizens of Marietta and soldiers involved in the war.
“You will meet ‘old Mariettans’ you never knew existed. It will be interesting as well as entertaining,” Hunter said.
Activities begin at noon with musket and artillery fire. Attendees will meet infantry and artillery men who will be on hand to answer questions. The demonstration ends at 4 p.m.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Dixie Jubilee will perform in the cemetery gazebo, followed by Marietta’s own Carter Horne, a finalist on “The Voice.”
“If you haven’t had the opportunity to meet Carter and hear him sing, this is your chance,” Hunter said.
One ticket will admit you to the concert and the historic moonlight tour. Tickets will be available in the cemetery. General admission is $15.00 or $10.00 for seniors and students. Children under 12 are free.
Hunter encourages attendees to bring chairs or blankets to sit on and dinner if they wish. Water and soft drinks will be on hand. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
“A flashlight would be handy to help you find your way back to your car,” she said.
