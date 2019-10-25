Editor's Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health's Environmental Health Search Portal.
MR. WONTON
3595 CANTON RD STE 328 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2689
Last Inspection Score: 56
Last Inspection Date: 10-22-2019
Inspection Purpose: Routine
—Observed in Prep Top Cooler raw eggs, beef and chicken stored directly adjacent to cooked dumplings, pork and other ready-to-eat items. Observed in Walk-in Cooler raw eggs stored behind and stacked above the height of containers of ready-to-eat sauces. All cooked/ready to eat foods must be stored above all raw meats. Corrective action: PIC properly arranged items.
—Observed in Prep Top Cooler wonton dumplings at 51 F, raw eggs at 54 F, raw shrimp at 43 F and cooked shrimp at 46 F. Maintain all cold holding foods at 41 F or below, or use Time as a Public Health Control - with proper documentation. Form provided during this and previous inspection. Corrective action: PIC rapidly cooled items with ice.
—Observed in multiple locations throughout kitchen various sauces, dumplings and cooked meats without labels. Except for containers holding food that can be readily and unmistakably recognized, such as dry pasta, working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages for use in the food establishment, such as cooking oils, flour, herbs, potato flakes, salt, spices and sugar shall be clearly and legibly identified with the common name of the food.
—No sanitizer solution prepared at onset of inspection. Interior of ice machine, fountain drink machine nozzles and fountain drink machine ice chute observed with black/pink substances on surface. Maintain active sanitizer for use during all times of food prep, test for proper concentration and refresh every four hours. Maintain all food contact surfaces clean and sanitized. Corrective action: Ice machine scheduled for cleaning service, out-of-order sign placed on fountain drink machine and soda fountain nozzles removed for cleaning. Sanitizer solution properly prepared.
—Observed pre-breaded chicken bites and cut cabbage held on counter at ambient temperature. PIC indicated that items were discarded after four hours, but no labels or other time indicators were used and PIC could not provide Time as a Public Health Control form. Implement and maintain TPHC for foods held at room temperature for set amounts of time before being discarded. Create list of foods to be put on TPHC, use and maintain stickers or other labeling for identifying/displaying the start and/or discard times for foods held at room temperature. Hot foods should start at 135 F minimum, cold foods at 41 F maximum. Ensure to discard foods after four hours at room temperature or six hours if internal food temperature is not to exceed 70 F. Maintain records onsite available for review during inspections. Corrective action: Reviewed personalized TPHC form with PIC.
—Observed patrons dining in when facility does not have customer restrooms. Prohibit customers from dining in or construct a restroom for patrons - consulting proper regulatory authorities first.
—Observed employee turn off faucet with bare hands after washing. Corrective action: Person in charge (PIC) instructed employee on proper procedure and employee rewashed hands.
—Observed PIC unaware of employee health policy regarding the six reportable illnesses and five symptoms and was unable to provide signed documentation. Food employees must be aware of employee health policy regarding the six reportable illnesses, five symptoms, exclusions, restrictions and when employees are able to return to work. Signed documentation must be kept on site for verification purposes. Corrective action: Inspector reviewed Employee Red Book provided during previous inspection with PIC. Also provided Employee Red Book and Employee Health Agreements in Chinese.
—PIC could not provide established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment, which was provided during previous inspection. A food establishment must have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food service establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food, and surfaces to vomitus or fecal matter. Corrective action: Provided and reviewed Vomit/Fecal Event Cleanup Procedure with PIC.
