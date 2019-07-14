Editor’s Note: Below is the editorial that the Journal ran in the afternoon edition of the Wednesday, July 16, 1969, paper following the launch of the Apollo 11 mission.
On this summer afternoon, a rocket streaks across the vastness of space, carrying the awestruck human race on an adventure unparalleled in all its history.
Like the discovery of fire and the invention of the wheel and gunpowder, Apollo 11 brings us to a turning in the road that, once accomplished, leaves the lives of all of us, and those yet to come, forever altered.
What the ancients sat and dreamed of, what Galileo and Copernicus and all the scientists and astronomers down through the ages blazed a path for three men named Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins will realize.
Once man has set foot on the distant moon, nothing can ever be the same again. There can be no turning back, for what went before, what was accomplished before, is ancient history, only the prologue to the drama we are all a part of today.
From this point forward, man and his ideas are no longer imprisoned on this planet earth. Instead, the whole universe, with all its wonders, with all its hidden mysteries stretches infinitely before him.
Standing in the midst of history as we are, we are rather like people lost in a fog, finding it difficult to see exactly where we are, in what direction we are headed.
We are much like men of the 15th Century who first heard the news that an Italian, sailing under the flag of Spain, had discovered an unexplored, unspoiled world across the uncharted seas.
Like those ancients who felt a surge of hope and promise in the news of a New World, we look with the same hopeful anticipation toward the moon, the distant planets and the stars.
What the future holds, where we will go beyond this first landing on the moon, we know not. But like the first explorers who set out from Europe toward their New World, we head toward ours with courage and faith in a mighty God.
On this day of days, this turning point of history, we join with millions of others across this earth in scanning the heavens and wishing godspeed, Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.