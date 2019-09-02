What is your favorite entertainment venue in Cobb?
Bonnie Reavis of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Frank Buckner of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Jill Kettles of Marietta: The Hunt House
Martie Moore of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Natalia Matthews of Smyrna: The Hunt House
Paul O'Shields of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Steve Byrne of Marietta: Coca-Cola Roxy
What is your favorite restaurant in Cobb?
Bonnie Reavis of Marietta: Kiosco
Frank Buckner of Marietta: Taqueria Tsunami
Jill Kettlles of Marietta: Sugar Cakes Patisserie
Martie Moore of Marietta: Three Amigos
Natalia Matthews of Smyrna: Chris' Caribbean Bistro
Paul O'Shields of Marietta: Two Birds Taphouse and Red Eyed Mule
Steve Byrne of Marietta: Taqueria Tsunami
