What is your favorite entertainment venue in Cobb?

Bonnie Reavis of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Frank Buckner of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Jill Kettles of Marietta: The Hunt House

Martie Moore of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Natalia Matthews of Smyrna: The Hunt House

Paul O'Shields of Marietta: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Steve Byrne of Marietta: Coca-Cola Roxy

What is your favorite restaurant in Cobb?

Bonnie Reavis of Marietta: Kiosco

Frank Buckner of Marietta: Taqueria Tsunami

Jill Kettlles of Marietta: Sugar Cakes Patisserie

Martie Moore of Marietta: Three Amigos

Natalia Matthews of Smyrna: Chris' Caribbean Bistro 

Paul O'Shields of Marietta: Two Birds Taphouse and Red Eyed Mule

Steve Byrne of Marietta: Taqueria Tsunami

