The Mableton Improvement Coalition will have an education forum, "Bridging the Digital Divide," on July 21 at 7 p.m.
The forum, held on the Zoom platform, will shed light on challenges facing students with limited or no in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free, but pre-registration is required. Registration deadline is July 21 at noon.
Participants that have questions for the panel will need to ask them as part of the registration process.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5015946658866/WN_irzC68LiR4u6XQatepowJQ.
