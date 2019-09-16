The Mableton Improvement Coalition will have a Community Education Forum on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive in Mableton.
The event is to communicate positive images of the schools and foster alliances between schools, parents and the community. Participants can meet and greet local principals and engage local business community partnerships.
For more information, call 470-599-2253 or email Education@Mableton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.