The third-annual Mountain to River (M2R) TrailFest will still take place this year on Saturday, May 9, but the arts festival will look (and sound) a little different due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The festival began in 2018 with two days of activities as a collaboration between the city of Marietta and the Marietta Arts Council to celebrate the opening of the M2R through the Marietta Square, as well as the community’s visual and performing arts talent. The festival also created excitement by bringing murals to the Marietta Square, with many changing over the past three years but all creating a sense that the historic Square is a cultural destination.
Last year, the festival moved to a one-day format, but still included murals, a sculpture garden, performance art and a multitude of other immersive arts opportunities. This year was going to be even bigger with more art installations and, although COVID-19 has put a damper on some of those plans, it hasn’t washed away the festival at its core.
Marietta Arts Council Chair Bonnie Reavis said there will be no performing artists at this year’s festival as there have been in years past to avoid gatherings of groups of people in one place to enjoy them. Rather, the festival will encourage people to socially distance themselves while walking the trail and will be more of a safe unveiling of the arts council’s many art installations along the trail and on the Square, which the Marietta City Council recently approved.
This will include a Fence Art Gallery, which will include panels of photography and fine art along the trail’s fence line, starting at Kennesaw Avenue and ending at the railroad tracks on Powder Springs Street, near Two Birds Taphouse; a multi-colored art installation on the bridge that crosses over North Marietta Parkway near Kennesaw Avenue; and a sculpture garden at Atherton Park on the Square. Both the Fence Art Gallery and the sculpture garden have been fixtures of the festival in years past, as well as the murals which have been changed out throughout the year. But the bridge art project, which the council is has dubbed the Brumby Bridge Art Installation, is new for this year and the council, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is currently calling for funds from the public to help make it a reality.
“While the day-of performances and demonstrations have been canceled, the current plan is to unveil the fence gallery in May, with extra signage reminding visitors to maintain a 6-foot space between each other; the bridge installations, and sculpture garden (again, keeping pieces far enough away from one another to maintain that safe distance),” Said Marietta Arts Council member and TrailFest Chair Stokes O’Shields.
Colored acrylic plexiglass panels attached to the chain link fence upper portion of the bridge will create a mosaic image for those driving under the bridge, and a faux-painted walkway for pedestrians on the bridge as light shines through the panels. The bridge will also have bird decorations made from milk cartons, which will hang from the top of the bridge to create an overhang of artwork. The council is asking for 30 donations of $100 or more to fund the project, and those making the donations can dedicate it as a gift to someone and/or have their names inscribed on the panels. The donations are also tax-deductible.
O’Shields also said the council is continuing to work with the city’s historic board and city council to develop and approve new mural installations, but that aspect of the festival is currently on hold until the historic board of review can meet.
“There are currently 13 murals installed in the downtown Marietta area to be enjoyed by the Marietta community,” O’Shields said.
The arts council has also extended its artist submission deadline for the Fence Art Gallery to April 19 at midnight. This year, and into early next year, the Fence Art Gallery will travel to all of Cobb’s cities after its first two months along the M2R Trail in Marietta.
To find out more information about the festival, as well as how to donate or sponsor, visit mariettaartscouncil.com.
