Atlanta’s William Love shot a final round 4-over 76 and held on to win the 101st Georgia Amateur Championship by two strokes at The Landings Club-Deer Creek on Sunday.
Love, an 18-year-old recent graduate of the Westminster School, had to finish the third round Sunday morning due to severe weather delays on Saturday. He began the final round with a four stroke advantage over Billy Abdow of Duluth. After a birdie on the first hole of the final round, and a bogey by Abdow on his first hole, Love’s lead grew to six. Love and Abdow both made birdie on the fifth and seventh holes, giving Love a six-shot lead with nine holes to play.
He found trouble on the back nine posting a 43, but Abdow and Locust Grove’s Logan Perkins were unable to take advantage.
Love finished the tournament at 8-under-par 280 (69-67-68-76). Abdow finished runner-up honors at 6-under-par 282 (73-69-66-74), and Perkins finished third at 5-under-par 283 (71-70-68-74). Two players tied for fourth at 4-under-par 284, including Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek (76-73-66-69) and Thomasville’s John Daniel Culbreth (71-69-70-74).
Woodstock’s Caleb Greiner finished at 2-under, 286 (71-71-71-73) to finish in a tie for seventh. Other local players included Woodstock’s Mark Bucholtz and Canton’s Connor Macmillon in a tie for 44th at 10-over, 298, and Marietta’s Connery Meyer in 55th at 15-over, 303.
In a week ravaged by severe weather delays, Sunday was the only competition day not suspended. Once 36 holes were completed, 62 players made the cut at 5-over-par 149 and better.
The top 20 finishers of this year’s event are exempt into next year’s tournament. The 102nd Georgia Amateur Championship will take place at Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek.
