As we approach this holiday season and take a moment to pause and reflect on what we are grateful for, I am also reminded that my time as the Chairman of the Board for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce is nearing its end. Together, we have done so much during unprecedented times. And as I reflect on these past 2 years, I am appreciative for many things.
First, I am grateful for our community. I am so proud to see how our community came together over the past few years to not just survive, but to thrive. We have seen growth, we have celebrated successes and we have gained champions. I have mentioned many times that our chamber is prepared to help businesses and nonprofits to overcome challenges and prepared to help seize opportunities.
We could have never predicted what would happen in March of 2020 and I stand in awe when I look at what happened shortly thereafter. From our economic recovery task force, to working with our Cobb County Commissioners to grant over $50 million dollars in relief to small business, to having unprecedented growth and new business moving to Cobb, together, we accomplished great things. Our Chamber came together to support one another and you saw this… which resulted in two record setting years in our chamber’s membership campaign and new memberships, a true testament to the value our business community sees in our chamber.
Second, I am grateful to the men and women in our county, state and country who wake up every day, put on a uniform and protect us all. The freedom we all enjoy does not come to us by accident or by chance. I am grateful that our chamber was able to work closely with our state legislature and Governor Kemp with a successful outcome to secure over $2.2 million dollars to invest in a VECTR (Veterans Education Career Transition Resource) center which is planned to be opened in April 2022. We don’t say it enough but, thank you to all of our military, public safety officers and first responders for the sacrifice you and your families make to allow our community to flourish.
Next, I am grateful for the immensely talented team at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, lead by Sharon Mason. Collectively, Sharon’s team working so closely with a committed community of incredible volunteers on our board and serving on our committees help shape Cobb to be such a remarkable place to live, work and play.
I would be remiss if I didn’t thank my team at LOUD Security Systems. The amazing team that I have in place at LOUD allows me to be able to do what I do in the community. Their leadership and dedication each and every day not only supports me but more importantly our customers. Thank you to everyone at LOUD Security.
And I could not have survived the past 2 years without the support of my family and friends. Many friends supported me as mentors and gave me advice. I'm grateful for the support of my family and friends.
Finally, I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve as your chairman these past 2 years. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life.
