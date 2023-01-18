Students at From the Top Theatrics in Marietta, who won a Freddie G Excellence in Dance award at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta. Caroline Young also received a Freddie G Outstanding Individual Performance award.
Local theater students won national awards at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which happened Jan. 13-15 in Atlanta.
The students represented British Academy of Performing Arts in Marietta, Brylliant Acting Studio in Marietta, Firefly Theatrical in Acworth, From the Top Theatrics in Marietta, Marietta Middle School in Marietta and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy in Marietta. JTF Atlanta was a monumental weekend of theatrical fellowship rewarding and empowering student-driven musical theater programs.
The awards were:
British Academy of Performing Arts won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award.
Brylliant Acting Studio in Marietta Earned praise and other recognition.
Firefly Theatrical won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award.
From the Top Theatrics won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award. Samarah Destin received a Freddie G Outstanding Individual Performance award.
Marietta Middle School won a Freddie G Excellence in Dance award. Caroline Young received a Freddie G Outstanding Individual Performance award.
Marietta Sixth Grade Academy won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award.
BAPA's students Tamia Hoskins, Blake Kirkland and Sophia Mueller; Brylliant Acting Studio's student Jacob Johnson; From the Top Theatrics' students Izzie Horne and Hannah Francesca Samuel; Marietta Middle School's students Willow Jarvis and Khari Rajahn; and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy's students Isabella Smith and Bailey Turner made it to the call-back to a yet-to-be announced special project promoting musical theater in schools.
BAPA's students Blake Kirkland and Zoe Smith; Brylliant Acting Studio's Mary Paxton Herrin and Judson Sampler; Firefly Theatrical's Rachel McGahee and Penny Schick; From the Top Theatrics Michael Motsek and Audrey Schohan; Marietta Middle School's Sasha Goodwin and Zoe Toles; and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy's Hafitha Awad and Tamia Carthers were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
The 2023 JTF Atlanta was a weekend of singing, dancing, acting and learning. There were 125 groups from 28 states, as well as Washington DC, Canada, and Australia, participating in the festival.
