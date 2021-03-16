A Marietta historian has won a prestigious literary award from the Civil War Roundtable of New York for his highly-acclaimed two-volume study of General John B. Hood, the Confederate general most responsible for the fall of Atlanta in 1864.
Stephen Davis, 72, the author of eight books on the Civil War who received his masters and doctorate degrees in history from Emory University, will be awarded the prestigious Fletcher Pratt Award at a ceremony in Manhattan this fall.
He thus joins the ranks of famed Civil War historians Bruce Catton, Shelby Foote, James M. McPherson, Burke Davis, Ed Bearss and Gary Gallagher, to name just a few.
The award was established in 1956 as a memorial to a charter member of the New York organization and “presented to the author or editor of the best non-fiction book’’ of the year on the Civil War. Pratt authored 16 books, including six on the Civil War.
Davis’s massive two volume study on Hood, “Texas Brigadier to the Fall of Atlanta” and “Into Tennessee & Failure” has been praised as the most exhaustive examination of the general who took over from Gen. Joseph Johnston late in the Atlanta campaign and quickly was defeated July 20, 1864, at the Battle of Peachtree Creek, near Piedmont Hospital on Peachtree Street, and two days later at the Battle of Atlanta, fought closer to Decatur.
Those defeats and others led to the fall of Atlanta on Sept. 2, 1864, which many scholars see as the key to the re-election of President Lincoln two months later and thus the turning point of the war, which claimed about 750,000 men from both sides.
Gordon Jones, senior military historian at the Atlanta History Center, said the books represent “a smart, deft and fun summary of what Hood actually did, for better and worse. Steve sorts through 150 years’ worth of myth vs. evidence and gets you to the bottom line. It’s very satisfying. And with Steve, I can totally trust it for accuracy — which isn’t always the case’’ in books on the conflict.
“If you want to know how we got to where we are in 2021, you have to look back at the Civil War,” Jones said. “And when you look at the Civil War, look at where much of the outcome was decided: Atlanta. Just when you think you know everything about the Civil War, here comes Steve. He’s always finding new and revealing stuff. He just never quits.”
Athens historian David Evans, author of 1996’s prize-winning “Sherman’s Horsemen”, echoed that sentiment, saying Davis “works harder at being a Civil War historian than anyone I know. Davis sympathizes with the challenges Hood faced, ably describes the bloody battles he fought and is not afraid to point out where previous histories have missed the mark.
“Best of all are the little gems Steve effortlessly weaves into his narratives, like how the one-legged Hood managed to mount a horse….and even the color of his eyes,” Evans said. Davis’s books, he added, always make him wonder “where on earth did he find that.”
Davis, who speaks often to history groups in Marietta and across the country, said receiving the Pratt Award, “one of the most esteemed literary honors in the Civil War community, is surely the highlight of my writing career.”
