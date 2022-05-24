Solicitor General — Dem 

CHRIS LANNING — 

MAKIA METZGER —

Solicitor General — Rep

COURTNEY BRUBAKER —

County Commission District 1 — Rep

KELI GAMBRILL (I)

No Democratic candidates qualified.

County Commission District 3 — Rep

JOANN K. BIRRELL (I) — 

JUDY SARDEN —

County Commission District 3 — Dem

CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH — 

Board of Education Post 2 — Rep

STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR —

MATTHEW “ANTHONY” SEARS —

Board of Education Post 2 — Dem

ANDRES SANDATE —

BECKY SAYLER —

Board of Education Post 4 — Rep

DAVID CHASTAIN (I) —

Board of Education Post 4 — Dem

CATHERINE POZNIAK —

Board of Education Post 6 — Dem

NICHELLE A. DAVIS — 

No Republican candidates qualified.

