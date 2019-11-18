Nine Cobb County boys basketball players and 11 girls are on the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Watch List as the new season gets underway.
The Pebblebrook boys are set to have a banner season with forward Jamall Clyce, point guard Danny Stubbs and guard Caleb Washington all making the list. And all three are only juniors.
While Washington normally contributes to the entire stat sheet, Clyce and Stubbs are bigger scoring threats with both averaging 10 points last season.
“It’s great to be recognized by the media and your piers,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “I told them that it is an honor to be on that watch list. Now they have to prove why they are on the watch list.”
McEachern’s senior point guard and Auburn-bound Sharife Cooper, who helped lead the Indians to their first state championship as well as a perfect 32-0 record. Cooper averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 4.1 steals per game last season.
Cooper’s teammate Dylan Cardwell is also on the list but is currently waiting to clear eligibility.
Only a sophomore, Kell’s Scoota Henderson was listed after leading the Longhorns to a Region 7AAAAA championship last year. Wheeler forward Sam Hines, a Denver signee, also made the list as did Mt. Bethel forward Jordan Meka and Campbell’s Andrew Thomas-Brown.
Meka had just signed with Georgia with Thomas-Brown expected to play at Mercer.
North Cobb senior point guard Azonya Austin is arguably the most experienced of the local players to make the list.
Austin surpassed 1,000 career points last season while leading the Lady Warriors to 17 straight victories to start the year and a Region 3AAAAAAA tournament title. She also averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
She isn’t the only player in 3AAAAAAA to get attention.
McEachern forward Daelyn Craig, who has committed to Georgia Tech, and guard Denim DeShields both made the list as did Marietta sophomore forwards Jayda Lowe and Lauren Walker. Hillgrove forward and Troy signee Kennedi White also got recognized.
Campbell sisters Jaleah and Jameah Alston are on the watch list and are expected to take on bigger roles this season after both averaged eight points a game last season.
Others making the list include Harrison’s Amara Newsom, South Cobb’s Jodi Mullins and Mount Paran Christian’s Kara Dunn.
Newsom (10 ppg) is expected to be one of Harrison’s leading scorers as a senior. Dunn helped lead the Eagles to their first semifinal appearance last year as a freshman. Mullins, a Kennesaw State signee, averaged 13 points a game last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.