The still undefeated local Region 3AAAAAAA teams after two games are not just relying on their explosive offenses.
Hillgrove looks like the same feisty defense it did a year ago in its lopsided victories over Douglas County and Pebblebrook with seven new starters in the lineup.
North Cobb’s defensive front accumulated seven sacks Friday in its victory over an Etowah team that returned most of its starters.
Marietta’s defense bailed the Blue Devils out of trouble more than once against the nation’s 11th-ranked St. Joseph’s Prep before its offense scored the game-winning touchdown.
And McEachern’s defense has only given up a touchdown and a field goal during its first two victories. Both wins came with running clocks with one coming against Brookwood.
With mostly new faces in the lineup, Hillgrove has become a turnover machine. The Hawks defense forced four turnovers this year, two in each game, with three leading to touchdowns.
A Jawon Garner 68-yard interception return capped a 28-6 win over Douglas in the season opener, and Jake Sayer’s fumble recovery on a punt return helped put the Hawks on the board.
Against Pebblebrook, Reuben Lowery had a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown early in the second quarter to put Hillgrove ahead by two touchdowns.
“They’ve competed well and have played hard,” Hillgrove coach Phil Ironside said of his defense. “There have been mistakes here and there, they have to continue to improve in some areas, but I’m very pleased. They do the things they’re supposed to do.”
If Marietta’s defense hadn’t stepped up when it did against St. Joseph’s, it could have easily been on the losing end. Instead, a 23-yarda touchdown pass from Harrison Bailey to Ricky White with 14 seconds left helped the Blue Devils seal a come-from-behind 21-20 win.
St. Joseph’s got into the red zone first, 3 minutes into the game before a third down sack by Gabriel Durham-Campbell led to a missed field goal attempt.
With Marietta ahead by a touchdown, St. Joseph got into Marietta territory early in the second half before an Ezekial Durham-Campbell interception ended the drive.
Marietta got itself in trouble again late in the third quarter when St. Joseph’s picked off a Bailey pass and returned it to the Marietta 7-yard line. Marietta’s defense stepped up once again, allowing only two yards on three plays before the Hawks had to settle for a field goal.
“We didn’t play a clean game, but sometimes you have to grind things out, and that’s what we did,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said after the game. “(The defense) made big plays, big tackles, they had a big pass breakup, a couple of big sacks. We did a little of everything on defense.”
North Cobb’s constant defensive pressure on Etowah helped keep the Eagles out of the end zone until the fourth quarter before winning 42-10 on the road.
In North Cobb’s previous win over Woodstock the previous week, the Warriors did well in keeping the Wolverines out of the end zone once they got into the red zone. In the second quarter, Kendall Drake had a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Wolverines were back in the red zone just before the half but North Cobb held them to a field goal.
South Cobb was over-matched during McEachern’s home opener Friday. The Indians held the Eagles to just 51 yards, and South Cobb didn’t threaten until the fourth quarter.
