So much can happen in such little time once region play begins in Class AAAAAAA.
With six of the eight regions having six teams or less, each game carries much weight in terms of who could win the region title and who could either make or miss the state playoffs.
In Region 4AAAAAAA, Walton is in the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team with a 2-0 record, having won against Lassiter and Etowah.
Etowah and Cherokee are both 2-1 after playing three region games, and Roswell is sitting at fourth with a 1-1 region mark.
For the Raiders, they need a win over Roswell this week to remain the favorites to win a region title for the second time in three years or at least secure a playoff spot. Regardless of the outcome, the Raiders will also have to take care of business at home against Cherokee and Woodstock.
“I’m proud of all of our guys and our coaches with the progress we made the last three weeks,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “What we’ve done at this point don’t matter. Our goal moving moving forward is to continue to get better.”
McEachern and North Cobb are both undefeated in Region 3AAAAAAA after two games. One more win for each team would guarantee a playoff berth. However, dropping the next three could put hopes in jeopardy.
With McEachern and North Cobb trying to stay undefeated in 3AAAAAAA, North Cobb is facing a tougher schedule. With its first two wins coming against Kennesaw Mountain and North Paulding, the region’s weaker teams, the Warriors have yet to face McEachern, defending region champion Hillgrove and a Marietta team that has been labeled state contenders.
Meanwhile, McEachern’s two region wins have come against Hillgrove and Marietta.
While North Cobb could potentially give the Indians fits when the teams play at McEachern on November 1, the Indians are not overlooking the winnable games coming up against North Paulding and Kennesaw Mountain, who already has two region losses.
“We’ll find out a lot about our team next week after beating two tough teams,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “I’m hoping this week that we come out with mature attitudes in regards of us not being where we want to be, and that we have to continuously work. Up to this point, someone said we’ve done a lot, but we haven’t done a lot of anything.”
Thanks to McEachern, Marietta and Hillgrove are sitting with one region loss apiece.
In order to stay in the running, the Blue Devils need a win Friday at North Cobb while Hillgrove looks to improve its status at home against North Paulding.
In Region 2AAAAAAA, Pebblebrook, Wheeler and Campbell are sitting in the bottom half of the standings. While Pebblebrook is tied with East Coweta with 1-1 region region records, Wheeler and Campbell are still looking for their first region win after losing the first two games.
Westlake and Newnan are currently at the top of the standings with two wins, and are playing each other at Newnan this week.The Wildcats are favored to win at Campbell this week, which is still seeking its first win of the season, but could have its hands full against Westlake.
If Wheeler and Pebblebrook are both chasing Westlake, Newnan and East Coweta going into the final week of the regular season, Wheeler’s finale at Pebblebrook could determine the final playoff spot.
