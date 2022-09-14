It’s that time of the year again. Seasons are changing. Kids are back in school. Weekends are full of tailgates, football and trips to apple orchards. Maybe you even jumped the gun and started decorating for Halloween. If you’re like me, you’re rewatching “Gilmore Girls” and looking forward to the holidays and falling leaves. Memories are hitting you in full force everywhere you look. If I could send you a bouquet of sharpened pencils, I would.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since I released my first issue of Cobb Life Magazine. Who would have thought time would go by so quickly?
On the cover of this issue, you might recognize a familiar face in Payne Lindsey, the podcaster behind the hit true crime show “Up and Vanished.”
I can remember exactly where I was the first time I heard about Lindsey’s podcast. I was in Buckhead at my standup desk in the Atlanta Business Chronicle. While scouring the web for tech news, I came across a movie trailer… for a podcast. Immediately, my interest was piqued. Not only was the cover art and trailer mysterious, it was made locally and about an unsolved case in Georgia. I downloaded the podcast that day and binged as many episodes as I could.
Since then, I’ve listened to several of Lindsey’s podcasts — from his scary stories show “Radio Rental” hosted by Rainn Wilson from “The Office,” to his magnum opious “Atlanta Monster” about Wayne Williams and the Atlanta Child Murders. But it took me years to find out that Lindsey actually grew up in Cobb County; in fact, he went to the same public schools I did, just a few years ahead of me.
When I learned Payne was a local, I knew I had to get him on the cover of Cobb Life. I hope you enjoy learning about the twists and turns of his work and how pursuing the truth changed his life. Maybe you’ll give his podcasts a listen.
In between The Local and Robinson’s Coins on Atlanta Street in the Marietta Square, there’s a door leading to the office of Complete Investigations. Much like a private-eye, if you’re not looking for the door, it’s likely you’ll miss it hiding in plain sight. Owner Shelia McPhilamy addresses a lot of misconceptions about the business (no, she doesn’t spend most of her time catching cheating spouses and people who write bad checks), what it’s like being a woman in a field dominated by men and the cases that move her.
On the lighter side, we have the best food trucks based in Cobb that are worth the stop. The perks of being an editor are being able to try the food we mention, so trust me when I say to check out these meals-on-wheels. Feel like cooking at home? We’ve got the perfect queso recipe for those aforementioned tailgates and weekend parties.
If you’re feeling in the mood for whiskey or a good cocktail, you can always read up on our profile on ASW Distillery and check out their spot in the Battery Atlanta.
If you’re hoping to get out of town during a fall break or weekend this fall, travel writer Lisa Mowry has the lowdown on three Southern towns to visit: Macon, Beaufort, South Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina.
Like every issue of Cobb Life, we have our Author Q&A segment, this time with local writer Neely Young and his book, “Georgia Made.” You’d be shocked to learn how many influential people are from Georgia and how their lives have changed the course of history. We also have the latest September and October releases, noteworthy news from around Cobb, familiar faces in Cobb Scene and our Now & Then photo segment.
Take it easy, folks. Stop and smell the falling leaves. Enjoy the most beautiful time of the year.
— Madison Hogan
Cobb Life Editor
