The boys teams that made it to the elite eight or deeper in the Class AAAAAAA state bracket, they wouldn’t mind having the same type of success this year.
Only they will have to do it with different lineups.
North Cobb has to replace four starters from last year’s team that made it to the state championship match. Wheeler lost five starters after making it to the final four. Lassiter has to replace six seniors and Campbell four after their respective run to the state quarterfinals.
North Cobb took a big hit in its singles lineup. But the Warriors have four returning players with tournament experience who are transitioning to singles from doubles last year.
“We have a younger team this year,” North Cobb coach Nishmin Porbandarwala said. “They are super passionate and excited from the ride we had last year, especially having four returners.”
Junior Ryan Tuchmann and sophomore Peyton Stack both played doubles last season and are rotating at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Sophomore Lorenzo Alarcon, who played No. 2 doubles a year ago, could be at No. 3 singles or No. 1 doubles. Chances are that fellow sophomore Joshua Zignego could be a No. 3 singles player full time after playing sparingly at the position.
Most of the doubles lineup are the newer players coming up.
“They’re looking good,” Porbandarwala said of her younger players. “They are all friends. They mesh really well. Their personalities are great. They want to do team bonding.”
Wheeler has just two returners this season, but it does have depth and talent. The Wildcats appear confident that they can peak in time for the state tournament.
Wheeler will lean greatly on seniors Krishna Maran and Matthew Marinao and juniors Nilay Patel and Charles Yu for leadership in 2020.
“All members of our team are strong players and this depth allows for great lineup flexibility,” Wheeler coach Nicole Ice said. “They have very competitive mindsets, and they are looking forward to gaining varsity level match experience.”
Lassiter is looking to rebound after graduating six seniors that lost one match last season, and that came against eventual state champion Brookwood in the quarterfinals.
The Trojans are depending greatly on their three returning players — Frank Hutchison, Gavin Roth and Liam Witte — to lead the team and depend greatly on players from last year’s JV.
“Players moving from JV have improved a lot since the end of last season,” Lassiter coach Duaine Hicks said. “We need to figure out our best doubles combos.”
Campbell senior Dylan Mallon has been the Spartans’ answer at No. 1 singles since his freshman year. Although the Spartans have voids to fill, they are set at the top singles position.
They also have confidence that junior Rohan Shirur will step up at singles this season with Sean Kite-Powell likely at contributor at No. 1 doubles.
