Lassiter beat Chattahoochee (25-20, 25-23), Columbus (23-25, 25-17, 15-6), and Woodward Academy (25-14, 25-19) in the Elite Eight Playdate at Woodward Academy. Its only loss came against St. Pius X (25-20, 25-15).
Claire Parsons had 24 kills, eight blocks and five aces. Rebecca Watkins added seven aces, seven kills, three blocks, 30 digs and 78 assists. Stacia Braner tacked on 15 kills and nine blocks. Camille McCraw ended up with 38 digs and Ella Fiorelli had two aces and 16 digs.
Lassiter (5-1) will host Roswell on Tuesday in a Region 4AAAAAAA game.
Whitefield 2, Atlanta Girls School 0: Annie Hamilton had eight assists and four aces in in helping Whitefield to its first victory of the 2019 campaign.
Both Caroline Schmitt and Caroline Sykoski both had five kills. Rylie Keeble had three aces.
Community Christian 2, Whitefield 0: Caroline Cykoski and Caroline Schmitt combined for seven kills in its loss to Community Christian. Annie Hamilton added seven assists.
Cross Country
Harrison teams sweep Hoya Invitational: Both Harrison cross country teams won their own Hoya 2-mile Invitational on Saturday at Allatoona Creek Park.
The boys beat Brookwood by a point with Kaden McVey taking third (10 minutes, 2.54 seconds), Matthew Wyman fifth (10:04.67) and Noah Connelly seventh (10: 06.76).
The Marietta boys were fifth overall behind Jared Fortenberry’s sixth place finish in 10:06.50.
For the Lady Hoyas, Riley Perlakowski won the race in 11:44.91. Anna Windom was fourth in 12:32.50, and Eliza Hackworth sixth (12:48.32).
Marietta was third behind Parkview with June Mwaniki taking second (12:12.90). Finlay Mann contributed by finishing eighth in 12:49.35.
Wheeler freshman Morgan Yankowsky won the boys open race in 12:12.45 to help the Wildcats finish second overall behind Mill Creek.
Freshman Pooja Kenyadan led the Wheeler girls to a fourth place finish in the girls open, finishing fourth in 15:27.58).
Whitefield boys finishes eighth at Kosh Klassic: The Wolfpack took eighth out of 15 teams Saturday at the Kosh Klassic at Westminster School. Devin Wade led the way by taking second overall in 16:42. Sebastian Nankeolyar was 33rd in 19:30 and Taylor Wade ended up 64th with a time of 20:44.
The girls didn’t place in the meet, but had Lexi Kantor run a 26:06 to secure 41st place. Caroline McDearman was 61st (27:23) and Elizabeth Baxter was 68th (28:14).
This was the debut meet for 10 Whitefield runners combined with 11 beating their Klosh Klassic time from a year ago.
Softball
Campbell 8, North Atlanta o: Hailey McCain pitched all five innings for Campbell in its non-region win at home and gave up only one hit.
Campbell scored three runs in the fifth to pull away.
Leadoff hitter Bella Galloway was 2-for-2 for the Lady Spartans (6-4) and scored three runs. Nicole Knight was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Daija Gresham was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Adrienne Bradley was 2-for-3, scored two runs and added an RBI.
Campbell will host Centennial on Wednesday.
