MARIETTA -- The game wasn't a thing of beauty, until it was.
At least that is the way Lassiter can look at its 5-4 victory over Pope in 10 innings Wednesday night. The victory secured the Trojans the No. 3 seed from Region 6AAAAAA when the state playoffs begin next week -- the same seed they had last year when they advanced all the way to the state championship series -- but that was one of the last things that made sense.
Lassiter (21-7, 11-4) committed six errors and it left 12 men on base, but it won the game on the strength of a stellar defensive play and hustle. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth it appeared as if the Greyhounds were going to complete a comeback that was 3 1/2 hours in the making.
With runners on first and second, Nick Jones got his third hit of the evening on a shallow single to center. Jack Meyers, who was running on contact, came around third and tried to score, but he never reached the plate. Dixon Noland's perfect throw to Collin Strovinskas arrived just before a diving Meyers to send the game to the 10th.
Luke Manry walked to open the top of the 10th. With one out, pinch hitter Miles Shore reached on an infield single and then Noland a grounder to short which could have been an inning ending double play. But after getting the force at second, the Greyhounds could not complete the double play, and Manry never stopped running. He rounded third and dove in with the eventual game winning run just before the throw arrived at the plate.
"As a runner at second, when there is a possible double play, you know to just keep going," Lassiter coach Kyle Rustay said. "You don't give them a chance to think about it."
The win was Lassiter's fourth straight and eighth of their last 10. It was also the Trojans third straight win at the Jeff Rowland Baseball Complex and kept the Greyhounds (22-7, 13-2) from winning the region title. Pope will get a second chance to claim it Thursday when they travel to Wheeler for the final game of the regular season.
"It's our expectations around here to win region titles," said Chris Turco, who is finishing his first season as head coach of the baseball program. "If we can win it, it would be great."
Another hit here or there on Wednesday and the Greyhounds could have wrapped the title up at home. The team left 14 runners on base including two each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings, but it's best chance to win the game was in the bottom of the seventh.
Pope finally got to Lassiter starter Reece Robertson, who pitched around the defensive miscues for six strong innings. Dawson Campbell opened the inning with a single to center. Carson Kerce followed with a double to put runners on second and third.
The Trojans brought in Hayden Sottile in relief, and after an RBI ground out by Kent Schmidt, the defense put Sottile in a bigger bind.
Cody McGill hit a towering pop-up between the plate and the pitcher's mound. However, what should have been the second out of the inning, no communication led to the ball falling between four defenders 10 feet into fair territory. McGill, never slowed down rounding first and put men back on second and third with sill only one out.
In intentional walk loaded the bases to set up a possible double play, but Meyers followed with an RBI slow grounder to third bringing in Kerce. The throw pulled the first baseman off the bag and everyone was safe. However, Sottile, who pitched four innings of two-hit ball to get the win, came back with a strikeout and a got a fly out to left to end the inning to leave the bases loaded.
"It's called a rivalry game," Turco said. "When these guys play each other it's not always pretty but its raw emotion and hard play."
Lassiter was in control of the game for most of the evening. Ryan Martin, who went 2-for-5, doubled in the third and then Nick Newton, who was also 2-for-5, reached on one of four Pope errors. They came in on RBI singles by Strovinskas and Eric Brown for a 2-1 lead.
The Trojans added two more runs in the fourth on a Martin sacrifice fly and Newton's RBI single to make it 4-1. From there, Jack Butler, who pitched the first five innings, and Blythe Keisler, who pitched four innings of two-out ball, kept Lassiter's bats quiet.
Pope began its late inning rally in the sixth with an RBI single by Jones.
Lassiter had a chance to grab the lead in the top of the ninth. With runners on first and second, Brown hit a line drive that appeared to be heading for the gap, but Trey Kaiser laid out to make a diving catch to end the inning.
